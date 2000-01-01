Investment Strategy

The aim of the BlackRock UK Smaller Companies Fund is to achieve long-term capital growth for investors. The Fund invests primarily in the shares of smaller companies incorporated or listed in the UK which we consider to have above-average growth prospects. The Fund may also invest in collective investment schemes. Smaller companies are those whose market capitalisations are similar to that of companies in the Numis Smaller Companies plus AiM ex-Investment Trusts Index at the time of the Fund’s investment.