Investment Strategy

The Fund aims to provide a return on your investment (generated through an increase in the value of the assets held by the Fund) over the long term (5 or more consecutive years beginning at the point of investment). The Fund invests at least 70% of its total assets in the equity securities (e.g. shares) of companies incorporated, or listed on a stock exchange, in the United States. Depending on market conditions, the Fund will invest in equity securities of companies that are, in the investment adviser’s opinion, undervalued (i.e. their share price does not reflect their underlying worth) or have good growth potential.