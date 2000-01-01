BlackRock US Opportunities D Inc
Fund Info
- Yield History0.92%
- 3 Year sharpe0.64
- 3 Year alpha-1.67
- Distribution Typeincome
- BenchmarkS&P US MidSmall TR USD
- Legal StructureUnit Trust
- Fund Size (month end)Unit Trust
- OCF0.89%
- SectorNorth America
- Manager GroupBlackRock
- DomicileUnited Kingdom
- ISINGB00B80S7M00
Investment Strategy
The aim of the BlackRock US Opportunities Fund is to achieve long-term capital growth for investors. The Fund invests primarily in shares of medium and smaller companies incorporated or listed in the United States. The Fund may also invest in collective investment schemes. Derivatives may be used for investment purposes and for the purposes of efficient portfolio management.