Investment Strategy

The Fund aims to deliver long-term capital growth.The objective is to achieve a long term increase in the value of your investment. The Fund seeks to achieve this by investing primarily in equities (ordinary shares in companies) and equity related securities such as warrants (the right to purchase a security, usually an equity, at a specific price within a certain time frame) of small sized European companies (those companies falling within the bottom 25 per cent of the total market capitalisation of all publicly listed equity in Continental Europe). The Fund may also invest in medium sized and larger companies in order to enhance its liquidity.