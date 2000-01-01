BMO Global Equity Market Netrl V10 3 Acc
Fund Info
- Yield History2.31%
- 3 Year sharpe-0.76
- 3 Year alpha-
- Distribution Typeaccumulation
- Benchmark3M LIBOR Rate
- Legal StructureOpen Ended Investment Company
- Fund Size (month end)
- OCF0.44%
- SectorTargeted Absolute Return
- Manager GroupBMO
- DomicileUnited Kingdom
- ISINGB00BY7S9L81
Investment Strategy
The Fund aims to achieve this objective by pursuing a global long/short equity market neutral strategy. The Fund will implement the long/short strategy by investing in derivatives on customised baskets of global equity securities. The equity securities are selected by the Investment Manager for purchase or sale using a systematic stock selection process to hold a long position to the investments it favours and a short position to the investments it does not favour.