BMO Global Equity Market Netrl V10 C Acc

Fund
Fund Info

  • Yield History1.86%
  • 3 Year sharpe-0.79
  • 3 Year alpha-
  • Distribution Typeaccumulation
  • Benchmark3M LIBOR Rate
  • Legal StructureOpen Ended Investment Company
  • Fund Size (month end)Open Ended Investment Company
  • OCF0.79%
  • SectorTargeted Absolute Return
  • Manager GroupBMO
  • DomicileUnited Kingdom
  • ISINGB00BY7S9K74

Investment Strategy

The Fund aims to achieve this objective by pursuing a global long/short equity market neutral strategy. The Fund will implement the long/short strategy by investing in derivatives on customised baskets of global equity securities. The equity securities are selected by the Investment Manager for purchase or sale using a systematic stock selection process to hold a long position to the investments it favours and a short position to the investments it does not favour.

Latest news

