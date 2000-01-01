BMO Global Real Estate Securities 3 Acc

Fund
Fund Info

  • Yield History1.38%
  • 3 Year sharpe0.80
  • 3 Year alpha-0.07
  • Distribution Typeaccumulation
  • BenchmarkFTSE EPRA Nareit Developed TR GBP
  • Legal StructureOpen Ended Investment Company
  • Fund Size (month end)Open Ended Investment Company
  • OCF0.88%
  • SectorProperty Other
  • Manager GroupBMO
  • DomicileUnited Kingdom
  • ISINGB00BG5GMF34

Investment Strategy

The Fund aims to deliver a return combining capital and income which is greater than the FTSE EPRA/NAREIT Developed Global Net Total Return Index (“the benchmark index”) through investment predominantly in real estate companies in Europe, the US, Australia and Asia.

