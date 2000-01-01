BMO Global Real Estate Securities 3 Inc
Fund Info
- Yield History1.21%
- 3 Year sharpe0.79
- 3 Year alpha0.06
- Distribution Typeincome
- BenchmarkFTSE EPRA Nareit Developed TR GBP
- Legal StructureOpen Ended Investment Company
- OCF0.90%
- SectorProperty Other
- Manager GroupBMO
- DomicileUnited Kingdom
- ISINGB00BG5GMD10
Investment Strategy
The Fund aims to deliver a return combining capital and income which is greater than the FTSE EPRA/NAREIT Developed Global Net Total Return Index (“the benchmark index”) through investment predominantly in real estate companies in Europe, the US, Australia and Asia.