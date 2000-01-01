BMO MM Lifestyle 3 B Inc
Fund Info
- Yield History2.00%
- 3 Year sharpe1.05
- 3 Year alpha0.8
- Distribution Typeincome
- BenchmarkCom Based on Targt Asset Aloc
- Legal StructureOpen Ended Investment Company
- Fund Size (month end)Open Ended Investment Company
- OCF1.07%
- SectorVolatility Managed
- Manager GroupBMO
- DomicileUnited Kingdom
- ISINGB00BG5GM973
Investment Strategy
The Fund aims to secure a return combining capital and income. The Fund's risk profile matching portfolio will invest primarily through collective investment schemes. The majority of this investment in collective investment schemes will be used to obtain exposure to cash, government and corporate bonds with the balance split between exposure to a range of equities and an allocation to property.