Investment Strategy

The Fund aims to secure a return combining capital and income. The Fund’s risk profile matching portfolio will invest in UK equities with the balance of the Fund allocated across the principal non-UK Equity Markets including some exposure to emerging markets and UK corporate bonds with an allocation to property, all primarily through collective investment schemes. The Fund may also invest directly and indirectly in transferable securities, money market instruments and deposits and may use derivatives to increase, maintain and reduce its investment exposures.