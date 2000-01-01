BMO MM Navigator Balanced C Acc

Fund
This fund can be held in
Trading AccountISAJISASIPP

Fund Info

  • Yield History1.85%
  • 3 Year sharpe0.71
  • 3 Year alpha-1.13
  • Distribution Typeaccumulation
  • BenchmarkIA Mixed Invest 40 - 85% Shares
  • Legal StructureOpen Ended Investment Company
  • Fund Size (month end)Open Ended Investment Company
  • OCF1.80%
  • SectorMixed Investment 40-85% Shares
  • Manager GroupBMO
  • DomicileUnited Kingdom
  • ISINGB00B80KKL63

Investment Strategy

The Fund aims to achieve capital growth with some income. The Fund invests primarily in a range of collective investment schemes and closed ended funds in order to gain exposure to a diversified portfolio of primarily equites and fixed interest securities.

Latest news

Currently there for this fund. Visit our news hub for other news .