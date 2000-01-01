BMO MM Navigator Cautious C Acc
- Yield History2.74%
- 3 Year sharpe0.76
- 3 Year alpha0.02
- Distribution Typeaccumulation
- BenchmarkIA Mixed Investment 20-60%Shares
- Legal StructureOpen Ended Investment Company
- Fund Size (month end)Open Ended Investment Company
- OCF1.63%
- SectorMixed Investment 20-60% Shares
- Manager GroupBMO
- DomicileUnited Kingdom
- ISINGB00B80KPZ54
Investment Strategy
The Fund aims to achieve a combination of capital growth and income. The Fund invests primarily in a range of collective investment schemes and closed ended funds in order to gain exposure to a diversified portfolio of primarily equites and fixed interest securities.