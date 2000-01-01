BMO MM Navigator Distribution D Inc

Fund
Fund Info

  • Yield History4.81%
  • 3 Year sharpe0.68
  • 3 Year alpha-0.32
  • Distribution Typeincome
  • BenchmarkIA Mixed Investment 20-60%Shares
  • Legal StructureOpen Ended Investment Company
  • Fund Size (month end)Open Ended Investment Company
  • OCF1.69%
  • SectorMixed Investment 20-60% Shares
  • Manager GroupBMO
  • DomicileUnited Kingdom
  • ISINGB00B88QYG94

Investment Strategy

The Fund aims to achieve an income return, with some capital growth. The Fund invests primarily in a range of collective investment schemes and closed ended funds in order to gain exposure to a diversified portfolio of primarily equities, fixed interest securities and alternative income producing investments.

Latest news

