BMO MM Navigator Growth C Acc
Fund Info
- Yield History0.33%
- 3 Year sharpe0.68
- 3 Year alpha-1.24
- Distribution Typeaccumulation
- BenchmarkIA Flexible Investments
- Legal StructureOpen Ended Investment Company
- Fund Size (month end)Open Ended Investment Company
- OCF1.75%
- SectorFlexible Investment
- Manager GroupBMO
- DomicileUnited Kingdom
- ISINGB00B80L3W15
Investment Strategy
The Fund aims to achieve capital growth. The Fund invests primarily in a range of collective investment schemes and closed ended funds in order to gain exposure to a diversified portfolio of primarily equities.