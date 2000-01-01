BMO MM Navigator Growth C Acc

Fund
This fund can be held in
Trading AccountISAJISASIPP

Fund Info

  • Yield History0.33%
  • 3 Year sharpe0.68
  • 3 Year alpha-1.24
  • Distribution Typeaccumulation
  • BenchmarkIA Flexible Investments
  • Legal StructureOpen Ended Investment Company
  • Fund Size (month end)Open Ended Investment Company
  • OCF1.75%
  • SectorFlexible Investment
  • Manager GroupBMO
  • DomicileUnited Kingdom
  • ISINGB00B80L3W15

Investment Strategy

The Fund aims to achieve capital growth. The Fund invests primarily in a range of collective investment schemes and closed ended funds in order to gain exposure to a diversified portfolio of primarily equities.

Latest news

Currently there for this fund. Visit our news hub for other news .