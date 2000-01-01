BMO Multi-Manager Investment Trust C Acc

Fund
Fund Info

  • Yield History0.71%
  • 3 Year sharpe1.06
  • 3 Year alpha1.93
  • Distribution Typeaccumulation
  • BenchmarkFTSE AllSh Equity Invest Instr TR GBP
  • Legal StructureOpen Ended Investment Company
  • Fund Size (month end)Open Ended Investment Company
  • OCF0.81%
  • SectorFlexible Investment
  • Manager GroupBMO
  • DomicileUnited Kingdom
  • ISINGB00B80KBX52

Investment Strategy

The fund aims to outperform the Investment Trust Sector Index while delivering an average sector yield. It invests mainly in investment trusts in the UK. The fund may invest indirectly through other permitted investment vehicles in accordance with its investment powers as set out in the Prospectus.

Latest news

