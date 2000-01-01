BMO Multi-Sector Bond 2 Inc

Fund
Fund Info

  • Yield History2.71%
  • 3 Year sharpe1.51
  • 3 Year alpha3.07
  • Distribution Typeincome
  • BenchmarkIA £ Strategic Median
  • Legal StructureOpen Ended Investment Company
  • Fund Size (month end)Open Ended Investment Company
  • OCF0.93%
  • Sector£ Strategic Bond
  • Manager GroupBMO
  • DomicileUnited Kingdom
  • ISINGB0009455766

Investment Strategy

The OMW BMO Multi-Sector Bond fund invests solely in the BMO Multi-Sector Bond fund, a sub-fund of BMO Investment Funds (UK) ICVC, a UK authorised Open Ended Investment Company managed by BMO Fund Management Limited. The underlying fund aims to achieve an income return, with some capital growth. The underlying fund invests primarily in a diversified multi-sector spread of fixed income investments (securities that pay either a fixed or variable level of income on a periodic basis and generally repay a specified amount at a predetermined date). The underlying fund may be denominated in or hold assets in a currency other than Sterling. The performance of the fund may therefore rise and fall as a result of exchange rate fluctuations. The underlying fund invests in non-investment grade high-yielding bonds. The high yield reflects a higher risk of capital loss through default.

