BMO Multi-Sector Higher Income Bd C Inc
- Yield History4.02%
- 3 Year sharpe1.46
- 3 Year alpha-0.71
- Distribution Typeincome
- BenchmarkIA £ High Yield Median
- Legal StructureOpen Ended Investment Company
- Fund Size (month end)
- OCF0.56%
- Sector£ High Yield
- Manager GroupBMO
- DomicileUnited Kingdom
- ISINGB00B8191314
Investment Strategy
The OMW BMO Multi-Sector Higher Income Bond fund invests solely in the BMO Multi-Sector Higher Income Bond fund, a sub-fund of BMO Investment Funds (UK) ICVC, a UK authorised Open Ended Investment Company, managed by BMO Fund Management Limited. The underlying fund aims to achieve an income return, with some capital growth. The underlying fund invests primarily in a diversified multi-sector spread of high yield investments (securities that pay either a fixed or variable level of income on a periodic basis and generally repay a specified amount at a predetermined date). The underlying fund invests in non-investment grade high-yielding bonds. The high yield reflects a higher risk of capital loss through default.