BMO Overseas Equity-Linked UK Gilt 3 Acc

Fund
This fund can be held in
Trading AccountISAJISASIPP

Fund Info

  • Yield History0.94%
  • 3 Year sharpe1.22
  • 3 Year alpha-
  • Distribution Typeaccumulation
  • BenchmarkHang Seng HSI TR USD
  • Legal StructureOpen Ended Investment Company
  • Fund Size (month end)Open Ended Investment Company
  • OCF0.37%
  • SectorSpecialist
  • Manager GroupBMO
  • DomicileUnited Kingdom
  • ISINGB00B55H7436

Investment Strategy

The Fund aims to combine overseas equity exposure with investment in UK index-linked government securities with some cash. The Fund will invest predominantly in over 5 year index linked gilts with approximately 25% in cash (including deposits, commercial paper, certificates of deposit and short dated gilts with a maximum three months to maturity). The overseas equity exposure will comprise exchange traded futures on the following indices (with target weightings): 1/3 Eurostoxx 50, 1/6 Topix, 1/12 ASX200, 1/12 Hang Seng.

Latest news

Currently there for this fund. Visit our news hub for other news .