BMO Overseas Equity-Linked UK Gilt 3 Acc
Fund Info
- Yield History0.94%
- 3 Year sharpe1.22
- 3 Year alpha-
- Distribution Typeaccumulation
- BenchmarkHang Seng HSI TR USD
- Legal StructureOpen Ended Investment Company
- Fund Size (month end)Open Ended Investment Company
- OCF0.37%
- SectorSpecialist
- Manager GroupBMO
- DomicileUnited Kingdom
- ISINGB00B55H7436
Investment Strategy
The Fund aims to combine overseas equity exposure with investment in UK index-linked government securities with some cash. The Fund will invest predominantly in over 5 year index linked gilts with approximately 25% in cash (including deposits, commercial paper, certificates of deposit and short dated gilts with a maximum three months to maturity). The overseas equity exposure will comprise exchange traded futures on the following indices (with target weightings): 1/3 Eurostoxx 50, 1/6 Topix, 1/12 ASX200, 1/12 Hang Seng.