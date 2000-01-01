Investment Strategy

The Fund aims to combine overseas equity exposure with investment in UK index-linked government securities with some cash. The Fund will invest predominantly in over 5 year index linked gilts with approximately 25% in cash (including deposits, commercial paper, certificates of deposit and short dated gilts with a maximum three months to maturity). The overseas equity exposure will comprise exchange traded futures on the following indices (with target weightings): 1/3 Eurostoxx 50, 1/6 Topix, 1/12 ASX200, 1/12 Hang Seng.