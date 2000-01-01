BMO Overseas Equity-Linked UK Infl 3 Acc
Fund Info
- Yield History0.06%
- 3 Year sharpe1.27
- 3 Year alpha-
- Distribution Typeaccumulation
- Benchmark-
- Legal StructureOpen Ended Investment Company
- OCF0.35%
- SectorSpecialist
- Manager GroupBMO
- DomicileUnited Kingdom
- ISINGB00B4NVY384
Investment Strategy
The Fund aims to combine overseas equity exposure with investment in UK government securities with some cash. The Fund will invest predominantly in over 15 year gilts with approximately 25% in cash (comprising deposits, commercial paper, certificates of deposit and short dated gilts with a maximum three months to maturity). The overseas equity exposure will comprise exchange traded futures on the following indices (with target weightings): 1/3 S&P500, 1/3 Euro stoxx 50, 1/6 Topix, 1/12 ASX200, 1/12 Hang Seng.