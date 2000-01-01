Investment Strategy

The Fund aims to combine overseas equity exposure with investment in UK government securities with some cash. The Fund will invest predominantly in over 15 year gilts with approximately 25% in cash (comprising deposits, commercial paper, certificates of deposit and short dated gilts with a maximum three months to maturity). The overseas equity exposure will comprise exchange traded futures on the following indices (with target weightings): 1/3 S&P500, 1/3 Euro stoxx 50, 1/6 Topix, 1/12 ASX200, 1/12 Hang Seng.