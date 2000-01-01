BMO Property Growth & Inc Fdr E Acc GBP
Fund Info
- Yield History-
- 3 Year sharpe0.77
- 3 Year alpha2.25
- Distribution Typeaccumulation
- BenchmarkFTSE AW Dv Europe Ex UK TR GBP
- Legal StructureOpen Ended Investment Company
- Fund Size (month end)Open Ended Investment Company
- OCF1.77%
- IA SectorProperty Other
- Manager GroupBMO
- DomicileUnited Kingdom
- ISINGG00B751FB26
Investment Strategy
The Company will seek to achieve this investment objective primarily through investment in, and/or exposure, to a combination of investments in UK commercial property and securities of property and property related issuers listed or operated in the countries of the EU and/or the EEA.