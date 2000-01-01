BMO Property Growth & Inc Fdr F Inc EUR

Fund
add to virtual portfolio
trade
discuss
This fund can be held in
Trading AccountISAJISASIPP

Fund Info

  • Yield History4.15%
  • 3 Year sharpe0.62
  • 3 Year alpha0.6
  • Distribution Typeincome
  • BenchmarkFTSE AW Dv Europe Ex UK TR GBP
  • Legal StructureOpen Ended Investment Company
  • Fund Size (month end)Open Ended Investment Company
  • OCF1.80%
  • IA SectorProperty Other
  • Manager GroupBMO
  • DomicileUnited Kingdom
  • ISINGG00B75ZP368

Investment Strategy

The Company will seek to achieve this investment objective primarily through investment in, and/or exposure, to a combination of investments in UK commercial property and securities of property and property related issuers listed or operated in the countries of the EU and/or the EEA.

Latest news

Currently there for this fund. Visit our news hub for other news .