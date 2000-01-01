Investment Strategy

The OMW BMO Select UK Equity fund invests solely in the BMO Select UK Equity fund, a sub-fund of BMO Investment Funds (UK) ICVC, a UK authorised Open Ended Investment Company, managed by BMO Fund Management Limited. The underlying fund aims to achieve long term capital growth, with some income. The underlying fund invests primarily in equities (ordinary shares) of UK companies. These are companies in any economic sector that may be listed, quoted or traded in the UK or elsewhere but which are incorporated, domiciled or conduct a significant portion of their business in the UK. The underlying fund invests into a relatively small number of assets, or into individual countries or a specific market sector. Such concentrated portfolios give rise to more risk than where investments are spread across a larger number of assets, countries or market sectors.