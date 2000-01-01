BMO Sustainable Universal MAP Bal C Acc

Fund
add to virtual portfolio
trade
discuss
This fund can be held in
Trading AccountISAJISASIPP

Fund Info

  • Yield History-
  • 3 Year sharpe-
  • 3 Year alpha-
  • Distribution Typeaccumulation
  • BenchmarkIA Mixed Investment 40-85% Shares
  • Legal StructureOpen Ended Investment Company
  • Fund Size (month end)Open Ended Investment Company
  • OCF0.39%
  • IA SectorVolatility Managed
  • Manager GroupBMO
  • DomicileUnited Kingdom
  • ISINGB00BKV44860

Investment Strategy

The Fund seeks to provide growth, combining capital and income, over the long term (at least 5 years) consistent with a balanced risk profile over the same time period.

Latest news

Currently there for this fund. Visit our news hub for other news .