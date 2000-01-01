BMO Sustainable Universal MAP Cau 3 Acc
Fund Info
- Yield History-
- 3 Year sharpe-
- 3 Year alpha-
- Distribution Typeaccumulation
- BenchmarkIA Mixed Investment 20-60% Shares
- Legal StructureOpen Ended Investment Company
- Fund Size (month end)Open Ended Investment Company
- OCF0.35%
- IA SectorVolatility Managed
- Manager GroupBMO
- DomicileUnited Kingdom
- ISINGB00BKV44530
Investment Strategy
The Fund seeks to provide growth, combining capital and income, over the long term (at least 5 years) consistent with a cautious risk profile over the same time period.