BMO Sustainable Unvsl MAP Defensv C Acc fund price, performance, charts and research

BMO Sustainable Unvsl MAP Defensv C Acc fund

BMO Sustainable Unvsl MAP Defensv C Acc

Fund

Volatility Managed

-
-
-
-
-
- / -

NAV Price

-

Chg

-

-

Updated: -

News & analysis

-
-
-
-
-
- / -

This stock can be held in:

SIPP

ISA

JISA

Trading Account

Fund Info

Distribution Type

accumulation

Manager Group

BMO

Domicile

United Kingdom

ISIN

GB00BMW8RF92

Benchmark

IA Mixed Invest 0 - 35% Shares

Legal Structure

Open Ended Investment Company

Investment Strategy

The Fund seeks to provide growth, combining capital and income, over the long term (at least 5 years) consistent with a defensive risk profile over the same time period. The Fund will gain exposure to a range of global asset classes. At any one time the Fund may be invested in any one or more of the following: collective investment schemes, equities, fixed income securities (government and non-government bonds), derivatives, money-market instruments, deposits, cash and near cash, real estate investment trusts and other transferable securities. The Fund may use derivatives for investment purposes as well as for efficient portfolio management.

