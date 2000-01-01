BMO UK Equity Income 2 Acc

Fund
Fund Info

  • Yield History4.42%
  • 3 Year sharpe0.67
  • 3 Year alpha0.14
  • Distribution Typeaccumulation
  • BenchmarkFTSE AllSh TR GBP
  • Legal StructureOpen Ended Investment Company
  • Fund Size (month end)Open Ended Investment Company
  • OCF0.79%
  • SectorUK Equity Income
  • Manager GroupBMO
  • DomicileUnited Kingdom
  • ISINGB00B7TFC979

Investment Strategy

The Fund aims to achieve an income yield which is higher than that of the FTSE All-Share Index, with some long-term capital growth.

Latest news

