Fund Info

  • Yield History5.02%
  • 3 Year sharpe0.65
  • 3 Year alpha-0.13
  • Distribution Typeincome
  • BenchmarkFTSE AllSh TR GBP
  • Legal StructureOpen Ended Investment Company
  • Fund Size (month end)Open Ended Investment Company
  • OCF1.05%
  • SectorUK Equity Income
  • Manager GroupBMO
  • DomicileUnited Kingdom
  • ISINGB00B60HHR87

Investment Strategy

The Fund aims to achieve an income yield which is higher than that of the FTSE All-Share Index, with some long-term capital growth.

Latest news

