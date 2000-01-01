BMO UK Equity Income 2 Inc
Fund Info
- Yield History5.02%
- 3 Year sharpe0.65
- 3 Year alpha-0.13
- Distribution Typeincome
- BenchmarkFTSE AllSh TR GBP
- Legal StructureOpen Ended Investment Company
- Fund Size (month end)
- OCF1.05%
- SectorUK Equity Income
- Manager GroupBMO
- DomicileUnited Kingdom
- ISINGB00B60HHR87
Investment Strategy
The Fund aims to achieve an income yield which is higher than that of the FTSE All-Share Index, with some long-term capital growth.