BMO UK Equity-Linked Gilt 3 Acc

Fund
Fund Info

  • Yield History1.02%
  • 3 Year sharpe0.90
  • 3 Year alpha-
  • Distribution Typeaccumulation
  • BenchmarkN/A
  • Legal StructureOpen Ended Investment Company
  • Fund Size (month end)Open Ended Investment Company
  • OCF0.39%
  • SectorSpecialist
  • Manager GroupBMO
  • DomicileUnited Kingdom
  • ISINGB00B4WP7L06

Investment Strategy

The Fund aims to combine UK equity exposure with investment in UK index-linked government securities with some cash. The Fund will invest predominantly in over 15 year gilts with approximately 25% in cash (including deposits, commercial paper, certificates of deposit and short dated gilts with a maximum three months to maturity). The 100% equity exposure will comprise FTSE 100 exchange traded futures.

