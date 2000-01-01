Investment Strategy

The Company aims to maximise total return through investment mainly in a diversified portfolio of UK commercial property, seeking to add value through strategic asset allocation, stock selection and asset management. Property will normally be owned directly but participation in co-ownership arrangements such as unauthorised unit trusts is permitted where the arrangements do not result in additional restrictions on the liquidity of the Company. Investment may also be made in property related securities, transferable securities including government and corporate fixed interest securities, collective investment schemes, money market instruments, deposits and derivatives. Derivatives may be used for investment purposes as well as for efficient portfolio management.