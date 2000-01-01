BMO UK Property Feeder 1 Acc

Fund
Fund Info

  • Yield History3.13%
  • 3 Year sharpe0.41
  • 3 Year alpha-
  • Distribution Typeaccumulation
  • BenchmarkN/A
  • Legal StructureUnit Trust
  • Fund Size (month end)Unit Trust
  • OCF1.77%
  • IA SectorUK Direct Property
  • Manager GroupBMO
  • DomicileUnited Kingdom
  • ISINGB00BWZMHK32

Investment Strategy

The Trust aims to maximise return combining capital and income. The Trust will invest all or substantially all of its capital in the feeder accumulation shares of the BMO UK Property Fund ICVC. To the extent the Trust is not fully invested in the BMO UK Property Fund ICVC, the Trust will hold its remaining assets in cash.

Latest news

