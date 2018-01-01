BMO Universal MAP Adventurous C Acc fund price, performance, charts and research

Interactive Investor
BMO Universal MAP Adventurous C Acc

Distribution Type

accumulation

Manager Group

BMO

Domicile

United Kingdom

ISIN

GB00BK5Z9G83

Benchmark

IA Mixed Investment 40-85% Shares

Legal Structure

Open Ended Investment Company

Investment Strategy

The Fund seeks to provide growth, combining capital and income, over the long term (at least 5 years) consistent with an adventurous risk profile over the same time period.

Currently there are no news & analysis articles for this instrument. Visit our news hub for the latest investment news from ii and Alliance News