Fund Info

  • Yield History3.64%
  • 3 Year sharpe-
  • 3 Year alpha-
  • Distribution Typeaccumulation
  • BenchmarkIA Mixed Investment 20-60%Shares
  • Legal StructureOpen Ended Investment Company
  • Fund Size (month end)Open Ended Investment Company
  • OCF0.29%
  • IA SectorVolatility Managed
  • Manager GroupBMO
  • DomicileUnited Kingdom
  • ISINGB00BK5ZC697

Investment Strategy

The Fund seeks to provide income with the potential for capital growth, over the long term (at least 5 years) consistent with a balanced risk profile over the same time period. The Fund will gain exposure to a range of global asset classes. At any one time the Fund may be invested in any one or more of the following: collective investment schemes, equities, fixed income securities (government and non-government bonds), derivatives, money-market instruments, deposits, cash and near cash, real estate investment trusts and other transferable securities. The Fund may use derivatives for investment purposes as well as for efficient portfolio management.

