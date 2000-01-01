Investment Strategy

The Fund seeks to provide income with the potential for capital growth, over the long term (at least 5 years) consistent with a balanced risk profile over the same time period. The Fund will gain exposure to a range of global asset classes. At any one time the Fund may be invested in any one or more of the following: collective investment schemes, equities, fixed income securities (government and non-government bonds), derivatives, money-market instruments, deposits, cash and near cash, real estate investment trusts and other transferable securities. The Fund may use derivatives for investment purposes as well as for efficient portfolio management.