BMO Universal MAP Income C Inc
Fund
This fund can be held in
Fund Info
- Yield History3.92%
- 3 Year sharpe-
- 3 Year alpha-
- Distribution Typeincome
- BenchmarkIA Mixed Investment 20-60%Shares
- Legal StructureOpen Ended Investment Company
- Fund Size (month end)Open Ended Investment Company
- OCF0.29%
- IA SectorVolatility Managed
- Manager GroupBMO
- DomicileUnited Kingdom
- ISINGB00BK5ZC812
Investment Strategy
The Fund seeks to provide income with the potential for capital growth, over the long term (at least 5 years) consistent with a balanced risk profile over the same time period. The Fund will gain exposure to a range of global asset classes. At any one time the Fund may be invested in any one or more of the following: collective investment schemes, equities, fixed income securities (government and non-government bonds), derivatives, money-market instruments, deposits, cash and near cash, real estate investment trusts and other transferable securities. The Fund may use derivatives for investment purposes as well as for efficient portfolio management.