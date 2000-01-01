BNY Mellon Absolute Ret Eq GBP S Acc

Fund
Fund Info

  • Yield History0.00%
  • 3 Year sharpe-0.83
  • 3 Year alpha-1
  • Distribution Typeaccumulation
  • BenchmarkEuribor 1 Month EUR
  • Legal StructureOpen Ended Investment Company
  • Fund Size (month end)Open Ended Investment Company
  • OCF1.09%
  • SectorTargeted Absolute Return
  • Manager GroupBNY Mellon
  • DomicileIreland
  • ISINIE00B3RZQQ62

Investment Strategy

Aims to provide a positive absolute return in all market conditions. The Sub-Fund aims to achieve its objective through discretionary investment management and may employ a range of hedging techniques. The Sub-Fund will also aim to achieve positive absolute returns over a rolling twelve month period. The performance of the Sub-Fund will be measured against the cash benchmark, GBP LIBOR.

