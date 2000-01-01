BNY Mellon Absolute Ret Eq GBP U Acc
Fund Info
- Yield History0.03%
- 3 Year sharpe-0.78
- 3 Year alpha-0.87
- Distribution Typeaccumulation
- BenchmarkEuribor 1 Month EUR
- Legal StructureOpen Ended Investment Company
- Fund Size (month end)Open Ended Investment Company
- OCF0.94%
- SectorTargeted Absolute Return
- Manager GroupBNY Mellon
- DomicileIreland
- ISINIE00B4557518
Investment Strategy
Aims to provide a positive absolute return in all market conditions. The Sub-Fund aims to achieve its objective through discretionary investment management and may employ a range of hedging techniques. The Sub-Fund will also aim to achieve positive absolute returns over a rolling twelve month period. The performance of the Sub-Fund will be measured against the cash benchmark, GBP LIBOR.