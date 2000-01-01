BNY Mellon Asian Income B Inc
- Yield History3.89%
- 3 Year sharpe0.80
- 3 Year alpha3.29
- Distribution Typeincome
- BenchmarkFTSE AW AP Ex JPN TR GBP
- Legal StructureOpen Ended Investment Company
- Fund Size (month end)Open Ended Investment Company
- OCF0.98%
- SectorAsia Pacific Excluding Japan
- Manager GroupBNY Mellon
- DomicileUnited Kingdom
- ISINGB00B8KT2R37
Investment Strategy
The objective of the Sub-Fund is to achieve income together with long-term capital growth predominantly through investments in securities in the Asia Pacific ex. Japan (including Australia and New Zealand) region. The Sub-Fund may also invest in collective investment schemes.