BNY Mellon Asian Income B Inc

Fund Info

  • Yield History3.89%
  • 3 Year sharpe0.80
  • 3 Year alpha3.29
  • Distribution Typeincome
  • BenchmarkFTSE AW AP Ex JPN TR GBP
  • Legal StructureOpen Ended Investment Company
  • Fund Size (month end)Open Ended Investment Company
  • OCF0.98%
  • SectorAsia Pacific Excluding Japan
  • Manager GroupBNY Mellon
  • DomicileUnited Kingdom
  • ISINGB00B8KT2R37

Investment Strategy

The objective of the Sub-Fund is to achieve income together with long-term capital growth predominantly through investments in securities in the Asia Pacific ex. Japan (including Australia and New Zealand) region. The Sub-Fund may also invest in collective investment schemes.

Latest news

