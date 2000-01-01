BNY Mellon Brazil Equity GBP W Acc
Fund Info
- Yield History1.69%
- 3 Year sharpe0.53
- 3 Year alpha1.25
- Distribution Typeaccumulation
- BenchmarkMSCI Brazil 10/40 NR USD
- Legal StructureOpen Ended Investment Company
- Fund Size (month end)Open Ended Investment Company
- OCF1.05%
- SectorSpecialist
- Manager GroupBNY Mellon
- DomicileIreland
- ISINIE00B90P3080
Investment Strategy
The Sub-Fund aims to achieve long-term capital growth through investment primarily (meaning at least three-quarters of the Sub-Fund’s total assets) in a portfolio of equity and equity-related securities of companies having their registered office in Brazil or carrying out a preponderant part of their activities in Brazil.