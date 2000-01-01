BNY Mellon Brazil Equity GBP W Acc

Fund
This fund can be held in
Trading AccountISAJISASIPP

Fund Info

  • Yield History1.69%
  • 3 Year sharpe0.53
  • 3 Year alpha1.25
  • Distribution Typeaccumulation
  • BenchmarkMSCI Brazil 10/40 NR USD
  • Legal StructureOpen Ended Investment Company
  • Fund Size (month end)Open Ended Investment Company
  • OCF1.05%
  • SectorSpecialist
  • Manager GroupBNY Mellon
  • DomicileIreland
  • ISINIE00B90P3080

Investment Strategy

The Sub-Fund aims to achieve long-term capital growth through investment primarily (meaning at least three-quarters of the Sub-Fund’s total assets) in a portfolio of equity and equity-related securities of companies having their registered office in Brazil or carrying out a preponderant part of their activities in Brazil.

Latest news

Currently there for this fund. Visit our news hub for other news .