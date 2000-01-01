BNY Mellon Continental European InstWInc
Fund Info
- Yield History1.61%
- 3 Year sharpe1.01
- 3 Year alpha1.57
- Distribution Typeincome
- BenchmarkFTSE World Eur Ex UK TR GBP
- Legal StructureOpen Ended Investment Company
- Fund Size (month end)Open Ended Investment Company
- OCF0.83%
- SectorEurope Excluding UK
- Manager GroupBNY Mellon
- DomicileUnited Kingdom
- ISINGB00B881HQ54
Investment Strategy
The objective of the Sub-Fund is to achieve capital growth from a portfolio of predominantly European securities. The Sub-Fund may also invest in collective investment schemes.