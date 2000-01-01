BNY Mellon Continental European InstWInc

Fund
Fund Info

  • Yield History1.61%
  • 3 Year sharpe1.01
  • 3 Year alpha1.57
  • Distribution Typeincome
  • BenchmarkFTSE World Eur Ex UK TR GBP
  • Legal StructureOpen Ended Investment Company
  • Fund Size (month end)Open Ended Investment Company
  • OCF0.83%
  • SectorEurope Excluding UK
  • Manager GroupBNY Mellon
  • DomicileUnited Kingdom
  • ISINGB00B881HQ54

Investment Strategy

The objective of the Sub-Fund is to achieve capital growth from a portfolio of predominantly European securities. The Sub-Fund may also invest in collective investment schemes.

