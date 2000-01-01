BNY Mellon Corporate Bond Inst W Acc
Fund Info
- Yield History2.50%
- 3 Year sharpe1.14
- 3 Year alpha0.52
- Distribution Typeaccumulation
- BenchmarkMarkit iBoxx GBP Collateralized&Corp TR
- Legal StructureOpen Ended Investment Company
- OCF0.72%
- Sector£ Corporate Bond
- Manager GroupBNY Mellon
- DomicileUnited Kingdom
- ISINGB00B8KDLX41
Investment Strategy
The Sub-Fund seeks to generate a return through a combination of income and capital returns. The Sub-Fund targets the outperformance of the Markit iBoxx GBP Collateralized & Corporate Index by 1.5% per annum before fees on a rolling annualised three year basis (meaning a period of three years, no matter which day you start on). However, performance is not guaranteed and a capital loss may occur.