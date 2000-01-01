BNY Mellon Corporate Bond Inst W Inc

  • Yield History2.54%
  • 3 Year sharpe1.14
  • 3 Year alpha0.53
  • Distribution Typeincome
  • BenchmarkMarkit iBoxx GBP Collateralized&Corp TR
  • Legal StructureOpen Ended Investment Company
  • Fund Size (month end)Open Ended Investment Company
  • OCF0.72%
  • Sector£ Corporate Bond
  • Manager GroupBNY Mellon
  • DomicileUnited Kingdom
  • ISINGB00B8KCZN97

Investment Strategy

The Sub-Fund seeks to generate a return through a combination of income and capital returns. The Sub-Fund targets the outperformance of the Markit iBoxx GBP Collateralized & Corporate Index by 1.5% per annum before fees on a rolling annualised three year basis (meaning a period of three years, no matter which day you start on). However, performance is not guaranteed and a capital loss may occur.

