BNY Mellon EM Dbt Lcl Ccy GBP W Inc

Fund
This fund can be held in
ISA JISA SIPP

Fund Info

  • Yield History7.18%
  • 3 Year sharpe0.31
  • 3 Year alpha-2.6
  • Distribution Typeincome
  • BenchmarkJPM GBI-EM Global Diversified TR USD
  • Legal StructureOpen Ended Investment Company
  • Fund Size (month end)Open Ended Investment Company
  • OCF0.87%
  • SectorGlobal Emerging Markets Bond
  • Manager GroupBNY Mellon
  • DomicileIreland
  • ISINIE00B91ZP895

Investment Strategy

The investment objective of the Sub-Fund is to achieve a superior total return from a portfolio of bond and other debt instruments, including derivatives thereon, from emerging markets worldwide.

