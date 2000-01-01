BNY Mellon Emerging Income Inst W Acc
Fund Info
- Yield History3.86%
- 3 Year sharpe0.40
- 3 Year alpha-2.02
- Distribution Typeaccumulation
- BenchmarkMSCI EM NR USD
- Legal StructureOpen Ended Investment Company
- Fund Size (month end)Open Ended Investment Company
- OCF0.91%
- SectorGlobal Emerging Markets
- Manager GroupBNY Mellon
- DomicileUnited Kingdom
- ISINGB00B8GGF462
Investment Strategy
The objective of the Sub-Fund is to achieve income together with long-term capital growth predominantly through investments in a diversified portfolio of securities in global emerging markets. The Sub-Fund may from time to time hold a concentrated portfolio because of its investments in a limited number of securities. The Sub-Fund may also invest in collective investment schemes.