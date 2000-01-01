BNY Mellon Equity Income Booster GBP Inc
Fund Info
- Yield History7.74%
- 3 Year sharpe0.36
- 3 Year alpha-2.53
- Distribution Typeincome
- BenchmarkFTSE AllSh TR GBP
- Legal StructureOpen Ended Investment Company
- Fund Size (month end)Open Ended Investment Company
- OCF1.66%
- SectorUK Equity Income
- Manager GroupBNY Mellon
- DomicileUnited Kingdom
- ISINGB00B7XF7Y37
Investment Strategy
The objective of the Sub-Fund is to provide an enhanced level of income with potential for capital growth. The policy of the Sub-Fund is to invest primarily in UK listed equity and equity related securities.