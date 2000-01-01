BNY Mellon Equity Income Booster GBP Inc

Fund
Fund Info

  • Yield History7.74%
  • 3 Year sharpe0.36
  • 3 Year alpha-2.53
  • Distribution Typeincome
  • BenchmarkFTSE AllSh TR GBP
  • Legal StructureOpen Ended Investment Company
  • Fund Size (month end)Open Ended Investment Company
  • OCF1.66%
  • SectorUK Equity Income
  • Manager GroupBNY Mellon
  • DomicileUnited Kingdom
  • ISINGB00B7XF7Y37

Investment Strategy

The objective of the Sub-Fund is to provide an enhanced level of income with potential for capital growth. The policy of the Sub-Fund is to invest primarily in UK listed equity and equity related securities.

Latest news

