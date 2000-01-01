BNY Mellon Equity Income Inst W Acc

Fund
This fund can be held in
Trading AccountISAJISASIPP

  • Yield History4.95%
  • 3 Year sharpe0.62
  • 3 Year alpha-0.62
  • Distribution Typeaccumulation
  • BenchmarkFTSE AllSh TR GBP
  • Legal StructureOpen Ended Investment Company
  • Fund Size (month end)Open Ended Investment Company
  • OCF0.82%
  • SectorUK Equity Income
  • Manager GroupBNY Mellon
  • DomicileUnited Kingdom
  • ISINGB00B8K9KC42

Investment Strategy

The objective of the Sub-Fund is to provide an above average and increasing income, together with long term capital growth. The policy of the Sub-Fund is to invest primarily in the shares of UK listed companies.

