Investment Strategy

The Sub-Fund seeks to deliver positive returns on an annual basis. The Sub-Fund aims to deliver cash (3 month GBP LIBOR) before fees on an annual basis and cash (3 month GBP LIBOR) +4% per annum before fees on a rolling annualised five year basis (meaning a period of five years, no matter which day you start on). However, a positive return is not guaranteed and a capital loss may occur.