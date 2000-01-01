Investment Strategy

The objective of the fund is to maximise returns by investing predominantly in a worldwide portfolio of equities and fixed interest securities. The fund invests in a mixture of UK and overseas equities and Sterling denominated corporate and government fixed interest securities of any duration. Asset allocation emphasises the UK market. The fund may hold investment grade and sub-investment grade bonds. The fund may also invest in derivative instruments, forward transactions and collective investment schemes. Investment in derivatives may be for investment purposes as well as for efficient portfolio management.