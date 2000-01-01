Investment Strategy

The objective of the Sub-Fund is to provide income from a global portfolio of fixed interest securities. The investment policy of the Sub-Fund is to gain exposure, through a flexible allocation, to a broad range of primarily fixed interest securities. The Sub-Fund also has the flexibility to invest in currencies, cash, near cash and deposits, warrants, property, commodities and approved money market instruments. Exposure to these asset classes is expected to be achieved through investment in a combination of transferable securities, collective investment schemes (including but not limited to another Sub-Fund or Sub-Funds of the Company) and derivatives. To the extent the Sub-Fund gains exposure to property or commodities, such exposure may be through exchange listed securities and/or collective investment schemes.