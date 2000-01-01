BNY Mellon Global Dynamic Bd Inst Inc

Fund Info

  • Yield History2.92%
  • 3 Year sharpe1.02
  • 3 Year alpha0.43
  • Distribution Typeincome
  • BenchmarkLIBOR 1 M GBP + 2% p.a.
  • Legal StructureOpen Ended Investment Company
  • Fund Size (month end)Open Ended Investment Company
  • OCF0.80%
  • SectorTargeted Absolute Return
  • Manager GroupBNY Mellon
  • DomicileUnited Kingdom
  • ISINGB00B1294H67

Investment Strategy

The objective of the Sub-Fund is to maximise the total return from income and capital growth from a globally diversified portfolio of predominantly higher yielding corporate and government fixed interest securities. The Sub-Fund is managed to seek a minimum return of cash (1 month GBP LIBOR) + 2% per annum over 5 years before fees. In so doing we aim to achieve a positive return on a rolling 3 year basis. However, a positive return is not guaranteed and a capital loss may occur. The Sub-Fund may also invest in deposits, derivative instruments, forward transactions, approved money market instruments and collective investment schemes.

