Investment Strategy

The objective of the Sub-Fund is to maximise the total return from income and capital growth from a globally diversified portfolio of predominantly higher yielding corporate and government fixed interest securities. The Sub-Fund is managed to seek a minimum return of cash (1 month GBP LIBOR) + 2% per annum over 5 years before fees. In so doing we aim to achieve a positive return on a rolling 3 year basis. However, a positive return is not guaranteed and a capital loss may occur. The Sub-Fund may also invest in deposits, derivative instruments, forward transactions, approved money market instruments and collective investment schemes.