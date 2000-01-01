BNY Mellon Global Emerging Mkts Int WAcc

  • Yield History0.40%
  • 3 Year sharpe0.58
  • 3 Year alpha0.11
  • Distribution Typeaccumulation
  • BenchmarkMSCI EM NR GBP
  • Legal StructureOpen Ended Investment Company
  • Fund Size (month end)Open Ended Investment Company
  • OCF0.87%
  • SectorGlobal Emerging Markets
  • Manager GroupBNY Mellon
  • DomicileUnited Kingdom
  • ISINGB00BVRZK937

Investment Strategy

The objective of the Sub-Fund is to achieve long term capital growth. The investment policy of the Sub-Fund is to invest predominantly in equity and equity related securities (these may include, but are not limited to, ETFs, REITs, P Notes and convertible bonds). The Sub-Fund will invest predominantly in companies listed, traded, located or deriving at least half of their revenue or income from emerging market countries across the world. The Sub-Fund may also invest in other transferable securities, collective investment schemes, money market instruments, cash, near cash and deposits.

